Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 1,089,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,621. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

