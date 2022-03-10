Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,884. The firm has a market cap of $889.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

