Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will report $324.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.60 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $267.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,733,070 shares of company stock valued at $132,661,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,983. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.