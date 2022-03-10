Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.37 on Thursday, reaching $452.37. 1,756,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.88. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $616.62.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.