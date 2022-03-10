Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post $2.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) to post $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.34. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $10.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

MA stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.59. 3,770,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $317.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.75 and its 200-day moving average is $352.68.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

