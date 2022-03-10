Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.54. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NYSE DIN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.