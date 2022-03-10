MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $53.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $931.29. 634,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,077.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,379.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.06 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

