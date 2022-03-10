Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 334,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

