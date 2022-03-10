Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 19,141 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. Nokia comprises 1.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $14,342,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $11,518,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,444,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,302,623. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

