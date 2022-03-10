Analysts Set Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target at $8.23

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SES from €8.10 ($8.80) to €7.30 ($7.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SES from €8.75 ($9.51) to €8.40 ($9.13) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.33) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

