Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$21.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$20.39. 8,343,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,116. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.68 billion and a PE ratio of 75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

