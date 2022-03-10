Lossless Market Capitalization Tops $15.78 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $2.59 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

