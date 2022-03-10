Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

