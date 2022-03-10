Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90-12.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.77 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.71.

Oracle stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 13,648,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

