Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

