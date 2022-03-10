Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.62. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 2,738,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

