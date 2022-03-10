Insider Selling: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 330 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

FB stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.21. 24,820,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,385,508. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.21. The company has a market cap of $531.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

