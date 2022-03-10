Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 3,427 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

