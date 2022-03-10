Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $1,247,887.04 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $1,247,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HES traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,481. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,926,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

