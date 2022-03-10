DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,036,863.40 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 4,813,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,765. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

