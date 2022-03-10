EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $601,429.26 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

