SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

SAIL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 786,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,295. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

