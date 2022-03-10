CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.9-465.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.75 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.
CRWD stock traded up $21.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.02. 24,118,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
