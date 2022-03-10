Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 131,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

