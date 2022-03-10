Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $56.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Holcim stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 202,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,464. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

