NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,540,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $395,343,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average of $156.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

