Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.33.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 74,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

