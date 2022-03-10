Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.29. 1,255,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

