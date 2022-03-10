Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 661,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,902. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

