Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.
Shares of ACHC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 661,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,902. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.