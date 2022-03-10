Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.82. 34,895,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470,910. The company has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.