Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 216,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

