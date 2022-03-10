Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will post $3.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,741,514 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

