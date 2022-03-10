$340.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will report sales of $340.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,951. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.