Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $587.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,991. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $590.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

