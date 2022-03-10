JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.84 ($68.31).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded up €3.40 ($3.70) on Thursday, reaching €47.05 ($51.14). 1,020,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.89. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.