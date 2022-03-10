Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 686,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,913. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.