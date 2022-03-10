Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 686,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,913. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.