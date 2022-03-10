Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 116,230 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 290,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,065,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,568. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

