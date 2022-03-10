Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 2,974,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.