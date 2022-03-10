Family Legacy Inc. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.