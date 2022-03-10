Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 468,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.55. 14,677,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

