Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of ARKW traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 722,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $162.90.

