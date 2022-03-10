Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will announce $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.04. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.17. 1,311,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,924. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $108.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

