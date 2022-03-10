Analysts Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.43

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,641,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,192. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.