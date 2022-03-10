Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target at $8.61

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of research firms have commented on PSFE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,149 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 3,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,583 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSFE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,739,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,024. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

