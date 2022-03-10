Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.38.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,659. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.