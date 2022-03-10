Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 4,641,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

