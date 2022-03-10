Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,571 shares of company stock valued at $35,216,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,487. The company has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

