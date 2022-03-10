CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.08. 3,595,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,000. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

