Family Legacy Inc. Buys 622 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock valued at $35,216,489. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.17. 4,633,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.