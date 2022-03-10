Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 192,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,404. The firm has a market cap of $755.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.