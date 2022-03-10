Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 192,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,404. The firm has a market cap of $755.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.